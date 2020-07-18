QLC Chain Price Tops $0.0190 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $4.55 million and $247,524.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Coinnest, Gate.io and Binance. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.01887244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00088537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001111 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000199 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Binance, Gate.io, Coinnest and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

