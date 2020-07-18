Qredit (XQR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $394.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Qredit has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a market cap of $251,255.27 and approximately $394.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002296 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005396 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001519 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000180 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

