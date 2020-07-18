Qtum Trading 15.2% Higher This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $230.23 million and approximately $298.39 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00025926 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Exrates, GOPAX and Bitfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001919 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,589,264 coins and its circulating supply is 96,869,844 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, LBank, BigONE, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Allcoin, BitForex, Bitbns, Bleutrade, Poloniex, BCEX, Bit-Z, Gate.io, HBUS, Iquant, Bittrex, OKEx, Coinsuper, Huobi, Crex24, Coinrail, Coinnest, Binance, Cobinhood, GOPAX, CoinEx, Liqui, DragonEX, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Coindeal, Bibox, DigiFinex, ABCC, Exrates, Ovis, Upbit, Livecoin, Coinone, EXX, ZB.COM, Bithumb and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

