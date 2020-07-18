Quantstamp (QSP) Price Reaches $0.0254

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $15.70 million and approximately $377,844.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.04964566 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019527 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031975 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

