Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Capitalization of $8.34 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, CoinExchange and Liqui. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $199,843.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008349 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025897 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017170 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.23 or 0.01946473 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000695 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,640,243 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Liqui, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

