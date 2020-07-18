QuarkChain (QKC) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $18.94 and $20.33. QuarkChain has a market cap of $16.25 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045782 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.04962757 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031964 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,376,136 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

