Quiztok Price Reaches $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $394,935.03 and $264,496.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00053626 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

