Raise (RAISE) Market Cap Achieves $290,560.41

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Raise has a market capitalization of $290,560.41 and approximately $5,640.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raise has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. One Raise token can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.85 or 0.01887584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00187818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

