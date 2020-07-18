Rapids (RPD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,230.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Rapids has a market capitalization of $969,389.89 and approximately $5,230.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.63 or 0.01884920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00086732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00186921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001103 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.