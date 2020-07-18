Rapidz 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,671.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a market cap of $281,313.85 and $7,671.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.01885414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00088346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00188139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001116 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,253,284 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

