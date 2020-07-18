RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

RAPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.86.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Karen C. Lam sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $30,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen C. Lam sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $28,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,096 shares of company stock worth $1,073,411. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 480,509 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 138.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 40,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

