Rate3 24 Hour Volume Reaches $80,072.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, BitForex, IDEX and DDEX. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $643,671.52 and $80,072.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rate3

RTE is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BitForex, Coinrail, Bibox, HADAX, Ethfinex, FCoin, DDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

