Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.96 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $108,148.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.01886711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00187154 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001103 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,574,485,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

