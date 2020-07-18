Raymond James Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $76.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.91.

CSX stock opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average of $68.54. CSX has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $12,640,810,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in CSX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,077,000 after buying an additional 3,886,502 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CSX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,836,000 after buying an additional 1,724,829 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in CSX by 26.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,057,000 after buying an additional 4,400,639 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in CSX by 3.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,605,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,306,000 after buying an additional 443,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

