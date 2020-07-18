Raymond James Raises Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $175.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KSU. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.35.

KSU stock opened at $160.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.40.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

