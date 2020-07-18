Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Compass Point upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,439,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Realogy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 917,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 500,900 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of Realogy stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.86. 2,474,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,725. Realogy has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Realogy will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

