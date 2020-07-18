RealTract Market Capitalization Reaches $1.15 Million (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. RealTract has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $357.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.01887659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00088752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

