ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0013

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $36.80 million and $75,712.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, C-Patex and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00048067 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00757531 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.28 or 0.01782513 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00168037 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009817 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010268 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00164334 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,195.38 or 1.00385110 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Bittrex, Upbit, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, Bisq, C-Patex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

