Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.33. 24,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,786. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $238.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.15. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director William Lawson Mabry bought 3,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $94,516. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 36.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 75,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

