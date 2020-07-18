Ren Reaches Market Cap of $149.13 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $149.13 million and $7.15 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Huobi Global and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.04964566 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019527 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031975 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 868,140,654 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Huobi Global, OKEx, DDEX, Kyber Network, Binance, IDEX and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

