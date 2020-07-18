Repro Med Systems (KRMD) & Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) is one of 134 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Repro Med Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems 4.48% 10.02% 7.86% Repro Med Systems Competitors -711.85% -74.58% -21.51%

This table compares Repro Med Systems and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $23.16 million $560,000.00 1,009.00 Repro Med Systems Competitors $1.41 billion $147.43 million 4.90

Repro Med Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Repro Med Systems. Repro Med Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Repro Med Systems and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Repro Med Systems Competitors 1235 3992 6575 384 2.50

Repro Med Systems currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.89%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 5.89%. Given Repro Med Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems’ rivals have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

