Request 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.44 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, CoinExchange, Gate.io and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Request has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $35.39 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045700 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.67 or 0.04946314 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031968 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,401,135 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, COSS, Bitbns, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, KuCoin, Gate.io, Huobi Global, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Coineal, GOPAX, Koinex, DDEX, Ethfinex, IDEX, Radar Relay and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

