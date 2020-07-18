Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $110.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $135.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.16 and its 200-day moving average is $190.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $275.63.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.52 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 507.50% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

