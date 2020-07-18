Reviewing GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) & Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Livongo Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -8.91% -4.37% -1.34% Livongo Health -22.05% -11.81% -8.88%

This is a summary of current recommendations for GDS and Livongo Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 1 9 0 2.90 Livongo Health 0 2 16 0 2.89

GDS presently has a consensus target price of $73.36, suggesting a potential downside of 9.52%. Livongo Health has a consensus target price of $80.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.68%. Given GDS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GDS is more favorable than Livongo Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Livongo Health shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Livongo Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GDS and Livongo Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $592.15 million 20.82 -$63.97 million ($0.52) -155.92 Livongo Health $170.20 million 59.84 -$55.27 million ($1.01) -103.08

Livongo Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Livongo Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GDS beats Livongo Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

