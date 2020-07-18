RIF Token (RIF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.67 Million

RIF Token (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One RIF Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Cashierest and Bitfinex. Over the last week, RIF Token has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. RIF Token has a total market cap of $44.67 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of RIF Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.01886985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00088598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00187365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About RIF Token

RIF Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 569,460,014 tokens. The Reddit community for RIF Token is /r/rifos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RIF Token is www.rifos.org . RIF Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RIF Token

RIF Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Bitfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RIF Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RIF Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RIF Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

