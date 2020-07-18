Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.94 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of RIGL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.24. 9,574,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,863,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27,842 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.