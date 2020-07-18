Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $29.77 million and approximately $495,846.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 512,848,857 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

