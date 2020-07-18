Rise (RISE) Hits Market Cap of $890,481.19

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $890,481.19 and approximately $190.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00027312 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000344 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 154,405,163 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

