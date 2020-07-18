Rivetz Trading 4.7% Higher This Week (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Rivetz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $570,470.10 and approximately $23.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.01885441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00086626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00186963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

