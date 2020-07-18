Royal Bank of Canada Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $384.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNH. Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.68.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $307.92. The stock had a trading volume of 63,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,829. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.88. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,674,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.