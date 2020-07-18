Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.33.
A number of equities analysts have commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Sunday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.
In other Royalty Pharma news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,524,500 shares of company stock worth $126,686,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RPRX stock traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,990. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $41.21 and a one year high of $56.50.
Royalty Pharma Company Profile
Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.
