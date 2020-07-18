Ruff (RUFF) 1-Day Volume Tops $385,792.00

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. Ruff has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $385,792.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.01886985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00088598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00187365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

