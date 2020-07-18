Rupee (RUP) Achieves Market Cap of $61,679.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $61,679.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 39,586,850 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

