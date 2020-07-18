Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Receives $48.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several research firms recently commented on RUSHA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 143,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,552. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James E. Thor sold 40,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,021,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

