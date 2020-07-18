Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.42. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.28 million.

Several analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

SBRA traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,140,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after buying an additional 1,419,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,697,000 after buying an additional 1,477,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,219 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,842.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,489 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

