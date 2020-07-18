Safe Haven Achieves Market Cap of $4.44 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $153,826.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.67 or 0.01951417 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

