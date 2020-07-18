SafeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $828,098.42 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a market cap of $828,098.42 and $6.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00048641 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00758216 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.01793394 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00168229 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009821 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010339 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00164158 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,142.82 or 0.99730287 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.