SALT Market Capitalization Achieves $6.20 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. SALT has a market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $8,694.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0773 or 0.00000844 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bittrex, IDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.01885783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00087877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00187644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About SALT

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Liqui, Bittrex, ABCC, IDEX, Kyber Network, Binance, LATOKEN, Gate.io, OKEx, Radar Relay, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

