SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) & Viking Energy Group (NYSE:VKIN) Head-To-Head Contrast

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SandRidge Energy and Viking Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy -195.22% -6.57% -4.84% Viking Energy Group 31.95% 93.45% 10.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Viking Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.17 -$449.30 million N/A N/A Viking Energy Group $34.59 million 0.58 -$19.39 million N/A N/A

Viking Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.54, indicating that its stock price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viking Energy Group beats SandRidge Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its properties include 16 producing wells, 17 non producing wells, and 2 salt water disposal wells. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Viking Energy Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Viking Investments Group, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.