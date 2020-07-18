Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of SASR stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.45. 422,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,147. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela A. Little purchased 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $71,206.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $471,094.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Michael purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,447 shares in the company, valued at $488,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $120,576 over the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6,170.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

