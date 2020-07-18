Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, CEO Mahesh Aditya acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1,291.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.5% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,230,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,887. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

