Scry.info Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Scry.info token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.01 million and $121,734.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.01886985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00088598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00187365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info’s genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

