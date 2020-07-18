SelfSell (SSC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $48,678.03 and $4,931.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00027281 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

