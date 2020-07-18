Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.81. 1,607,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,364. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.