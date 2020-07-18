ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $500.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $372.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered ServiceNow from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $388.93.

NOW opened at $421.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 475.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $430.83.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $206,497.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

