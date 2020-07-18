ShipChain Price Tops $0.0187 on Major Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $451,308.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.49 or 0.04936231 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031946 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.