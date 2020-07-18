ShowHand Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $17,496.52 and $5.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, HitBTC and IDEX.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

