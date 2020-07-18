SIG plc (LON:SHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 49.67 ($0.61).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHI. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, June 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “restricted” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SIG from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 34 ($0.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.37) price target on shares of SIG in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Get SIG alerts:

Shares of SHI stock traded down GBX 0.78 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 34.38 ($0.42). 3,327,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.40. SIG has a 52 week low of GBX 14.93 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 139.50 ($1.72).

SIG (LON:SHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) by GBX (4.70) (($0.06)). Analysts expect that SIG will post 1191.6889958 EPS for the current year.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.