Single Collateral DAI Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $902.00 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.49 or 0.04936231 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031946 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

SAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

