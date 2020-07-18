Skycoin (SKY) Price Reaches $0.52 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $271,179.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00005662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, ChaoEX, C2CX and Iquant.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.01885909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00187037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C2CX, ChaoEX, Binance and Iquant. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

